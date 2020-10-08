Industries launch drive to raise consumer confidence

THE private sector has launched a promotional campaign to raise consumer confidence, in order to add momentum to the reopening of economic activity after the lockdown.

The companies introduced the Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat campaign online Thursday, featuring industries such as retail, real estate, food and beverage, banking and finance, leisure, energy and telecommunications.

McDonald’s Philippines Managing Director Margot B. Torres, a co-lead of the campaign, said that the project strategy includes digital promotions to middle-class consumers. The campaign will also make use of television and radio advertising.

“We recognize that there is a need to reopen safely (and) building consumer confidence is a very important part of that,” she said.

Asked whether the campaign conflicts with government advice to stay at home, Deputy Chief Implementer for the National Task Force Against COVID-19 Vivencio B. Dizon said that the stay-at-home messaging was enforced during the stricter phases of the lockdown.

“But now as we have built up our capacity to address this pandemic, and as we have moving forward in trying to reopen the economy, now we really have to strike a balance between ensuring that the spread of COVID-19 is controlled but at the same time begin the process of reopening the economy because livelihood is now even more important,” he said.

The Philippines is in the top 20 for countries with the most coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, which have exceeded 330,000. Deaths from the virus are approaching 6,000.

Household spending is expected to decline by 7.8% this year, Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research has said. — Jenina P. Ibañez