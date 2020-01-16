Iloilo City mayor warns businesses without permit face closure starting Jan. 21

BUSINESS ESTABLISHMENTS in Iloilo City without a valid permit by January 21 will face automatic closure, the mayor warned. “If they have no business permits, we will immediately close them down and we will no longer issue permits to them,” Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said. He recently issued a memorandum ordering the inspection of business establishments starting Jan. 21, the day after the closing of the business permit renewal period. The inspections will be undertaken by joint teams from the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), City Tourism and Development Office, and the City Treasurer’s Office. The mayor said he himself will be joining the inspection rounds. The strict policy arose after the local government recently discovered business such as the Manila-based Malabanan Siphoning Service operating in the city without the necessary permits. “No one can just operate here with impunity and disregard all our ordinances without applying for a permit in the city of Iloilo,” said the mayor. BPLO head Norman F. Tabud said there is definitely going to be “no extension” of the Jan. 20 deadline. — Emme Rose S. Santiagudo

















