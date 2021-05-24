GLOBE Telecom, Inc. expects its content creation business to fuel growth in the next years, its top official said.

Globe’s continuous creation of content and its “customer-first” initiatives “are expected to further help more Filipinos find their stride and thrive, as well as drive the company’s growth over the next few years despite numerous challenges besetting the industry,” it said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

The company said its president and chief executive officer, Ernest L. Cu, made the remarks at the recent “Philippines in View” online forum conducted by the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA).

“We pioneered content bundling when we introduced plans that came with NBA League Pass, Netflix, and Spotify many years ago, and we continue to do so with our partnerships with Amazon Prime, HBO Go, and Viu, among others,” Mr. Cu noted.

The company currently produces original films, television series, and online content through “Globe Studios.”

“When Globe pioneered partnerships with streaming services a few years ago, we saw a big opportunity to create and grow local content. We have proven that we can produce top-notch films and music that are now being shown in international streaming services,” Mr. Cu said.

At the same forum, PLDT Chairman, President and Chief Executive Manuel V. Pangilinan said the media companies under his group are in a good position to “synergize” with PLDT and its wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. to address demand for content.

“The trick is in the ability to ensure that these companies are converged, that they are able to lend their content to the wireless side or pay TV side of the business,” Mr. Pangilinan said.

“In the case of Smart, what is very important is the customer experience. This includes the digital wallet; content — specifically video; the ability to tell stories; the ease and the comfort of using your phone to access the internet,” he also said.

“There is a broad range of services that need to be offered, including education, entertainment and work-from-home solutions as well.”

