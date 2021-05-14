PHILIPPINE Infradev Holdings, Inc. on Friday received its first tunnel boring machine (TBM) for the Makati subway project, its chief executive officer said.

Philippine Infradev President and Chief Executive Officer Antonio L. Tiu in a tweet on Friday said that the company received the first of five tunnel boring machines for the Makati subway (MkTr) project.

“Our (Infradev Chairman Jin Hua Ren) will accept the TBM in simple ceremonies,” he said.

Construction of the Makati City subway station 5, the main site where tunnel boring machines will be set up, could happen by 2023.

Infradev aims to finish underground civil works at the main site within the two-year period.

The company earlier said its wholly-owned subsidiary Makati City Subway, Inc. executed a legally binding term sheet with Richer Today, Inc. on March 9 to finance the project and acquire lots in and around the station.

Infradev plans to finish the project in seven years. — J.P. Ibañez