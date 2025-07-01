THE National Food Authority (NFA) is hoping to resume stockpiling corn in 2026, which may require about half a billion pesos in funding, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The NFA will focus on procuring white corn, which is deemed suitable for human consumption, as opposed to yellow corn, which typically goes into animal feed, Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. told reporters.

“Of course, there will be some yellow corn. Why white corn? Because it’s for food,” he said, noting that corn grits could be an alternative to rice.

“We still have many areas in the Philippines (whose people) eat corn grits,” he added.

Mr. Laurel said promoting corn grits as a rice alternative may soften demand for rice.

He said the DA has sought a budget of up to P1 billion for palay (unmilled rice) procurement by the NFA.

Corn production for 2025-2026 will likely rise 0.6% to 8.2 million metric tons, according to an April report by the US Department of Agriculture.

It cited favorable weather conditions, continued government support programs, and increasing demand for animal feed.

However, it said the projected production increase will not keep up with demand, leading to a possible increase in corn imports. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza