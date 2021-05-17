By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

THE ONE Championship edition of The Apprentice is nearing the homestretch and one of the candidates proving his worth and flourishing is Louie Sangalang from the Philippines.

As of this writing, Mr. Sangalang, 43, is the only male candidate left standing and one of five contestants still in the running for the $250,000 job offer to be the protégé of ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and his chief of staff at the ONE Championship Global Headquarters in Singapore.

The former mixed martial arts fighter and corporate executive has been impressive with his business acumen and toughness in the physical challenges, allowing him to be a consistent contestant of note on the program.

In a recent media availability with Filipino sports journalists, Mr. Sangalang shared that finding the right balance and taking things as they come have been serving him well up to this point.

“I didn’t really have a game plan coming into the competition because I didn’t know what to expect. So my preparation was quite simple: I told myself that I’m just going to be my best professional self and practice mental toughness, then I will adapt to the situation along the way,” said Mr. Sangalang, who also made a mark as the first Filipino cancer survivor to finish the North Pole Marathon.

As further proof of his consistency, of all the 16 candidates in the show he is the only one who has stayed undefeated as a project manager.

It is the same course he wants to stay in all the way to the end.

He went to say that the competition gets only tougher as it moves to the finish and that each and every one of them still in the mix are deserving to win.

But he is confident of what he can bring to the table and reiterated that he is out to win it all.

“What matters is proving one’s self. Chatri found strong characteristics and abilities in each one of us. So it doesn’t matter whether you’re male or female. We’re here and there’s a reason why we’re here. Probably, Chatri sees some greatness in us that he believes he can unlock once he chooses ‘the one,’” he said.

“From my end, my mind-set is when you’re part of something, you have to make yourself valuable. Make your mark, show that you bring value.”

Apart from Mr. Sangalang, still in contention in The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition are Irina Chadsey of Russia, Jessica Ramella of Venezuela, Minca Millington of the United States, and Paulina Purnomowati of Indonesia.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition can be seen in the Philippines every Thursday on AXN at 8:50 p.m. and on Mondays on One Sport at 9 p.m.