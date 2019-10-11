FDCP reveals incentive scheme for international films shot in PHL

THE Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has announced several location incentives for international productions and Philippine co-productions in order to encourage more international films to be shot in the country.

“There is no better way to underscore the celebration of the One Hundred Years of Philippine Cinema than to finally give our Filipino filmmakers and the Philippines the leverage that it needs to be globally competitive,” said FDCP Chairperson and CEO Mary Liza B. Diño in a statement.

“I’m excited to share this with the world because we have been lobbying for this since I started my term as head of this agency. I believe Busan is the perfect platform to launch this exciting program,” she added.

She announced the FilmPhilippines incentives during the annual Philippine Cinema Night at the Busan International Film Festival on Oct. 6 at the Haeundae Rooftop Bar.

The incentives include a cash rebate of between 10% to 40% of qualifying production costs with a cap of up to P10 million ($193,000) which may be availed through Film Location Incentive Program (FLIP) or the International Co-Production Fund (ICOF), and schemes that cover artist and technician fees, equipment rental, crew, film permits, accommodation, transport, and food expenses spent in the Philippines.

Full feature films in any genre and format — including web content series or content for alternative distribution platforms — shooting in the Philippines which will spend at least P8 million ($154,000) can apply for the FLIP provided that they are partnered with a “duly-registered Philippine line producer.” The incentive is meant to help the production and/or post-production process of the film.









Meanwhile Filipino feature film projects with international co-production in any format spending at least P8 million ($154,000) can apply for ICOF.

The FDCP accepts applications for projects at any stage — pre-production, production, or post-production.

“The FDCP expects a heightened artistic and technical exchange between Filipino film workers and the rest of the world’s film professionals through this program, as well as a surge in tourism revenues and business investments months after this incentive program is launched,” the statement read.

Applications for both incentive schemes will open by January 2020. More details about the FilmPhilippines Incentives can be found at www.filmphilippines.com. — Zsarlene B. Chua