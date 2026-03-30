The Philippine government, in partnership with the United States, said it aims to position the country as a global study hub by connecting American students to top universities nationwide.

This comes after the Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF) or Fulbright Philippines, along with other government agencies and the US Embassy in the Philippines, launched the Consortium for Study Abroad in the Philippines (CSAP).

“CSAP is more than just a network; it is a unified national gateway,” said Julio S. Amador III, executive director of Fulbright Philippines, in a news release on Monday.

“By providing this structured pathway, we ensure that students and scholars gain not only global-standard academic knowledge but also a deeper appreciation of the cultures and communities that shape our societies,” he added.

Under the CSAP, the country’s top 15 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are linked to US universities to help bring American students to the Philippines for short-term courses, semester exchanges, and faculty-led programs.

Among the partner universities are Ateneo de Davao University, University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños, UP Visayas, and Silliman University.

According to the US Embassy Counselor for Public Affairs Jessica Simon, the consortium caters to the interests of American students.

“There is a growing interest among American students to pursue academic and field-based experiences in the Philippines, particularly in marine biology, agriculture, environmental science, and other disciplines,” she said.

“The United States remains committed to deepening our partnership with the Philippines through scholarships and exchanges to empower our people, develop our workforce, and prosper together,” she added.

Programs offered through the consortium range from Marine Biology and Tropical Medicine to Development Studies and Asian Politics.

Other specialized programs include Cetacean Survey, Mindanao Studies, Planetary Health, and History and Cultural Heritage of Manila.

CHED Chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis also said that the initiative ensures a seamless transition between overseas and local educational institutions.

“Global education today runs on reliability,” she said. “Partner institutions need to know that programs are comparable, credits can be transferred, and students will be supported from admission to completion.”

PAEF, established on March 23, 1948, is a non-profit, binational organization jointly sponsored by the US and Philippine governments. It has awarded scholarship grants to more than 3,000 Filipinos and over 1,000 Americans. — Almira Louise S. Martinez