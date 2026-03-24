The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Monday that non-academic activities should not be a requirement for graduation, following the agency’s push for low-cost ceremonies due to rising fuel costs.

“We must ensure that this milestone remains a celebration of achievement rather than a financial ordeal for our parents, especially as we navigate the economic impact of rising fuel costs,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in a news release.

Under DepEd Memorandum No. 015 series of 2026, schools are reminded that participation in non-academic activities such as field trips, film showings, Junior-Senior Promenade, and other school events should not be imposed as graduation or completion requirements.

The memorandum also noted that graduation and moving-up rites must commence without collecting any fees from students. Funding for the ceremonies in public schools must come from the school’s Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) budget.

To further minimize costs, schools are encouraged to host the ceremonies in simple venues such as school grounds or covered courts instead of renting.

“Our schools must prioritize the welfare of learners by keeping these ceremonies simple, meaningful, and entirely free of unnecessary expenses,” Mr. Angara said.

According to DepEd, this year’s graduation theme, “Filipino Graduates: Prepared to Lead with Competence and Character,” highlights academically equipped youth who will serve their communities and nation.

About 3.7 million graduating students are expected for School Year (SY) 2025-2026. Of which, 1.9 million are Grade 6 learners, and 1.8 million are Grade 12 students.

The end-of-school-year rites are scheduled to take place on March 30 or 31, 2026.

Trimester system

After receiving the approval from the Economy and Development (ED) Council on Friday, DepEd reaffirmed that the new three-term calendar is a decisive move needed to address long-standing issues in the academic sector, such as learning continuity.

“This reform is about making the school year work better for both learners and teachers, so that every day in school leads to deliberate and deep learning,” the agency said in a statement on Monday.

DepEd said that the reform underwent a “rigorous multi-stage consultation process” since January. “Learners, teachers, school leaders, parents, and other stakeholders, as well as the House of Representatives and the Senate, were engaged.”

However, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines claimed that ordinary teachers had no input in the transition.

“ACT said the decision to proceed with the policy—despite earlier pronouncements on the need for consultation—exposes a pattern of imposing sweeping changes without meaningful participation from rank-and-file educators,” the group said in a statement on Friday.

The trimester system shifts the school calendar from four quarters to three terms and blocks.

“The shift from four quarters to three terms significantly streamlines grading cycles and reduces reporting peaks, easing administrative burden and allowing educators to concentrate on what matters most – effective instruction,” DepEd said.

“By redesigning how time is structured in schools, the reform ensures learning,” it added.

The new calendar will be implemented nationwide in June, as classes open for SY 2026-2027. — Almira Louise S. Martinez