According to the Department of Education (DepEd), the processing of salary increase differentials for public school teachers and non-teaching personnel, applicable from January to August 2024, is in progress and will be released starting this month.

“They have instructed DepEd to use any available funds to advance the payment of this Php 26.9 billion salary differential for Fiscal Year 2024, covering DepEd’s plantilla positions,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said.

Following Executive Order No.64 signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on August 2 to increase the salary of government workers, DepEd received the approval of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to distribute salary differentials for eligible employees last Monday.

As of August 31, the salary differentials for Regions 1, 3, and MIMAROPA employees are currently processing after successfully securing the release of their Notice of Official Salary Adjustment (NOSA)

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Region 7 (Central Visayas), Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), and Region 11 (Davao Region) have started the partial releases of their respective NOSA.

“Upon receiving the NOSA, the allotments—coordinated with the DBM—allow us to use our savings temporarily, with DBM committing to replenish these funds,” Finance Undersecretary Annalyn M. Sevilla said.

“The September payroll is authorized to include these payments,” she stated. – Almira Louise S. Martinez