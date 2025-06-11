Participation and donations from the private sector in Brigada Eskwela could help fill the gaps caused by insufficient budgets in public schools, according to Alaska Milk Corporation (AMC).

“We can’t ignore these schools that don’t get enough funding, whether from the national budget or the local budget,” Peterson A. Fernandez, sustainability manager of AMC, said in Filipino during an interview on Monday.

“So, we provide this help to them to ensure that the children receive a good learning environment when they get back to school,” he added.

According to Brigada Eskwela 2025 Chairman of San Vicente Elementary School (SVES), Micha L. Gion, partnering with a private company has brought more people to clean up and repair the school this year.

“The usual volunteers are parents of the students, fraternities, and organizations within the community,” she told BusinessWorld. “The average number of volunteers is around 40, but we were shocked because it’s around a hundred already on our first day.”

Aside from additional manpower, Ms. Gion noted that they have also received more tables, chairs, printers, and bond papers compared to last year.

“Before, we used to wait for someone to come, for someone to donate,” she said. “But because of Alaska, we received more donations this year.”

The SVES had around 1,500 students for School Year 2024-2025 and expects to welcome 1,600 students as the classes open on June 16.

“We would be grateful to have long-term partnerships with private companies because we would be able to deliver what the children need, especially technology-based materials,” Ms. Gion added.

Brigada Eskwela is a five-day activity involving the collective efforts of teachers, parents, and volunteers to prepare public schools before the opening of classes.

The key activities for this year, which include reading and storytelling sessions, campus clean-ups and repairs, and health assessments for learners, align with the theme, “Sama-sama para sa Bayang Bumabasa”.

“Brigada Eskwela is more than just fixing the schools; it is a bayanihan movement,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said.

“We invite all education champions and partners to join us not only in refurbishing classrooms but also in building supportive environments that empower every Filipino child to read,” Mr. Angara added. – Almira Louise S. Martinez