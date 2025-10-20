The Asian Institute of Management (AIM) said on Monday that upskilling leaders with artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity skills bridges the leadership gap that hinders businesses from operating efficiently in the digital era.

“We have now reimagined it (the programs) to really address the changes that we are facing in society and really address the changes that we see in the roles that our learners play in their respective organizations,” AIM Academic Program Director Philip Kwa told reporters in a roundtable discussion.

“It’s very important for our courses to be redesigned at a certain stage to ensure that they meet industry demands,” he added.

According to the 2025 Cisco AI Readiness Index, about 12% of businesses in the Philippines are considered the most prepared for AI adoption.

As the demand for the new technology continues to grow, data from the survey conducted by PwC Philippines in partnership with the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) also revealed that 60% of chief executive officers (CEOs) have begun implementing AI initiatives, and 68% of CEOs have explicitly factored AI into their business plans.

The survey added that 82% of surveyed leaders plan to invest in AI for their workforce, 78% in automation, and 63% in advanced technologies.

With the constant technological changes and developments, AIM noted that there is a ‘critical shortage’ of leaders who have fluency in AI and cybersecurity.

To address this challenge, AIM revamped two of its postgraduate programs – the Master in Data Analytics (MDA) and Master in Cybersecurity (MCS) into the Master in AI and Data Analytics (MAIDA) and the Executive Master in Cybersecurity Management (EMCMS), respectively.

“What we always aim to achieve is that we build transformative leaders who are ready and able to combine technology, innovation, all the tools that are available now, with principles of business and management that have been with us for years,” AIM Chief Marketing and Recruitment Officer Alodia C. Hernaez said.

“And that perfect combination of both technology and business is something that’s reflected in both of the programs that we are relaunching today,” she added.

The institute said that graduates of the MAIDA program are expected to utilize AI responsibly and lead a “cross-functional, AI-driven transformation” in their respective organizations.

Some of the key topics of the program include fundamentals of programming and Vibe coding with AI, business statistics, data visualization and storytelling for business intelligence, AI and data analytics, applications, and emerging technologies.

“The MAIDA program emphasizes practical deployment, business strategy, and communication alongside technical expertise to create professionals who can implement AI within existing business constraints and demonstrate return of investments,” Kenneth Co, academic program director of the master in AI and data Analytics program at AIM, told BusinessWorld in a Viber message.

Meanwhile, EMCMS aims to develop leaders who are capable of making cybersecurity investments, assessing organizational vulnerabilities, and embedding resilience and governance in the organization.

The curriculum for the program highlights topics on network and data security, blockchain applications, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity policy, ethics, and law.

“The goal of AIM is not to produce an army of data scientists or cybersecurity personnel. The goal of an AIM education is to create battalion leaders,” said Christopher P. Monterola, head of AIM’s Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship. — Almira Louise S. Martinez