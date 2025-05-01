by Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

The De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), in partnership with food and lifestyle market Mercato Centrale Group, offers short courses, workshops, and internships to students and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) entrepreneurs in the food industry.

Mercato Centrale said this initiative aims to equip food entrepreneurs with skills and knowledge to build a “sustainable and growth-oriented business.”

“With what we’ve built at Mercato, we have a real opportunity to contribute to making these businesses more sustainable,” RJ Ledesma, co-founder of Mercato Centrale, said in a press release.

In 2023, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) logged 1,241,733 (99.63%) operational MSMEs in the Philippines. The department added that 190,899 of these businesses are in the accommodation and food service activities industry.

The short courses launching in the coming months will be open to home-based food vendors, market stall owners, and individuals entering the food industry. It will cover food business management, marketing strategies, financial literacy, and culinary innovation.

The partnership involves student internships and faculty participation in DLS-CSB’s hospitality and entrepreneurship programs, which can provide hands-on experience in real-world practices. In addition, selected courses will be micro-credentialed to align academic offerings with the operational needs of the food and hospitality sector.

DLS-CSB and Mercato would also co-host data analytics workshops and seminars, enhancing students’ and professors’ knowledge of market trends and consumer behaviors

To bridge academic learning with practical application, students will partake in project-based learning led by Mercato to help the learners solve “real-world entrepreneurial challenges.”

“Our mission has always been to champion local food entrepreneurs by providing them with the right platform and support,” Mr. Ledesma said.

“Through this partnership with CSB, we’re taking that commitment further by giving MSMEs access to quality education and training – tools that can help them sustain and grow their businesses,” he added.