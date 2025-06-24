The Department of Education (DepEd), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), launched on June 18 the Clinics for Learners’ Access to School-health Services Plus (CLASS+) program, which aims to make health services accessible to public school teachers and students.

“Ang maganda ngayon, magkatuwang ang DepEd, DOH, PhilHealth, at mga local government unit sa pagbibigay ng serbisyong pangkalusugan ngayong school opening week [What’s good about this is DepEd, DOH, PhilHealth, and the local government unit are working together to provide health services this school opening week],” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo M. Angara said in a press release.

With the CLASS+ program, school clinics can act as an ‘access point’ for essential healthcare services under the PhilHealth’s Konsulta Package.

The services learners and educators can seek are general health consultations, diagnostics and basic laboratory tests, free essential medicines, access to health counseling, and referral to partner hospitals or Konsulta providers.

“We are all working together to ensure that the health of our children and teachers is taken care of,” Mr. Angara said.

The Education department added that the Learners’ Health Assessment and Screening (LHAS) program under Oplan Kalusugan is set to roll out in all public schools this year, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

The comprehensive health assessment, which includes general checkups, nutritional assessments, oral health checks, and mental health screenings, aims to “detect health issues early and provide interventions before they affect learning.”

“More than policies or partnerships, the real impact is seen in the relief of a parent, the smile of a student after a vision test, and the knowledge that every Filipino learner is not only taught, but cared for,” the DepEd said. – Almira Louise S. Martinez