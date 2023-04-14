About Us but Not About Us top winner at first summer MMFF

ABOUT Us but Not About Us was the big winner at the awards night of the first summer edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival, held on April 10 at the New Frontier Theater.

The summer MMFF kicked off on April 8 and is ongoing until April 18.

The film, basically a conversation between a gay literature professor, played by Romnick Sarmenta, and his student, played by Elijah Canlas, took home the most awards of the night: including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Musical Score, and Best Sound awards.

The next big winner was Here Comes the Groom, which took home: Third Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress. Special Jury Prize.

The Best Supporting Actress nod was made special by the fact that the winner was Kaladkaren, a transgender woman. The production of Here Comes the Groom and About Us but Not About Us actor Elijah Canlas also received Special Jury Prizes.

THE WINNERS AT THE 2023 SUMMER MMFF WERE:

Best Picture: About Us but Not About Us

Second Best Picture: Love You Long Time

Third Best Picture: Here Comes the Groom

Best Director: Jun Robles Lana, About Us but Not About Us

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Romnick Sarmenta, About Us but Not About Us

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Gladys Reyes, Apag

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Keempee de Leon, Here Comes the Groom

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Kaladkaren, Here Comes the Groom

Best Screenplay: Jun Robles Lana, About Us but Not About Us

Best Cinematography: Neil Daza, About Us but Not About Us

Best Editing: Lawrence Ang, About Us but Not About Us

Best Sound: Armand de Guzman, About Us but Not About Us

Best Musical Score: Teresa Barrozo, About Us but Not About Us

Best Original Theme Song: “Paralaya” by Andy Alviz, Apag

Best Production Design: Marxie Maolen Fadul, About Us but Not About Us

Special Jury Prize: Here Comes the Groom and Elijah Canlas