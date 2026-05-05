THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said it supplied a high-capacity fishing vessel to Batanes fisherfolk, and aided in the distribution of fuel subsidies in the province.

During a recent visit to Batanesy, BFAR National Director Elizer S. Salilig led the turnover of a 19-meter fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) vessel to the fisherfolk of Sumnanga, Sabtang Island.

The vessel was designed for Batanes conditions, particularly during the monsoon, the FRP vessel is equipped with advanced fishing gear and includes six pakuras, or small catcher boats.

The vessel was awarded to the Sumnanga-Nakanmuan Association to modernize their operations and ensure sustainable yields.

At the ceremony, attended by Batanes Vice-Governor Jonathan Enrique V. Nanud, Jr., Mr. Salilig said Sabtang was identified as a priority beneficiary for the high-capacity fishing vessel.

The BFAR has produced 62 units of the vessel for distribution to fishing communities.

Mr. Salilig also distributed P3,000 fuel subsidies to 198 fisherfolk from Basco, Ivana, Mahatao, Sabtang and Uyugan.