ABOUT 139,000 tricycle drivers in Metro Manila will receive P5,000 in cash assistance designed to support individuals in crisis, officials said.

The departments of Transportation (DoTr) and Social Welfare and Development said in a joint news conference that the tricycle drivers were among those most directly affected by the surge in fuel prices arising from the outbreak of fighting in the Persian Gulf.

They said the payouts will be distributed with assistance from local government units (LGUs).

Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said the DoTr has a separate subsidy program amounting to P2.5 billion, which will fund contract services to offer commuters free rides, as well as fuel vouchers for the bus, taxi and jeepney industries.

Mr. Lopez said the DoTr and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) are compiling a list of other possible beneficiaries like delivery riders.

“By the fourth week of this month, we are going to start drawing from the fuel subsidy budget,” Mr. Lopez said.

On Sunday, the LTFRB announced the approval of fare adjustments of up to P1 for provincial public utility buses effective March 14.

After the fare adjustments, the provisional increase for provincial air-conditioned, deluxe, and super deluxe buses was set at 35 centavos per kilometer.

For provincial luxury buses, the approved provisional increase is 45 centavos per kilometer.

Ordinary provincial buses were authorized to charge an additional P1 in the base fare and an extra 30 centavos per succeeding kilometer.

Transport groups like Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide and Manibela are seeking P5 and P2 provisional fare increase, respectively.

LTFRB Chairman Vigor D. Mendoza said that the regulator is set to announce the approved provisional fare increase for public utility vehicles on Tuesday.

Mr. Mendoza said that aside from jeepney operators, taxis and transport network vehicle service firms have also sought LTFRB approval to hike flagdown rates.

“We will process their request, but they have requested an increase,” Mr. Mendoza said on the sidelines of the briefing. — Ashley Erika O. Jose