TELECOMMUNICATIONS company Eastern Communications is expanding its footprint by extending its services to Pangasinan as part of its commitment to help boost digitalization growth.

“Expanding to Pangasinan provides us an immense opportunity to finally be able to bridge our services in Northern and Central Luzon. We have long been eyeing Pangasinan as a key expansion area for its advantages in the agro-industrial sectors and its increasing economic activities,” Michael Castaneda, vice-president and head of sales, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company has expressed its interest in supporting Pangasinan’s economic opportunities where the telecommunications company said it aims to bridge other economic zones and provinces through tools and platforms to enhance digitalization within the province.

“Eastern Communications stands ready to support Pangasinan’s vision to boost its MSME sector. With its business-grade connectivity services and ICT solutions, enterprises of all sizes can avail of necessary tools to guarantee expansion and success,” the company said.

Eastern Communications equips businesses with cloud and data services to allow them to accommodate large-scale applications and secure storage. The company also said it tailor-fits internet solutions to cater to their business needs and operations. — A.E.O. Jose