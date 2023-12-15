CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. has teamed up with LBC Express, Inc. to provide connectivity to the latter’s operations as part of its expansion plans, the listed telecommunications company said.

“Converge has been a longtime partner of LBC and has helped us expand our network with reliable, full-fiber connectivity,” said Alexander Francis Deato, senior vice-president and chief information officer of LBC, in a media release on Thursday.

The company has tapped Converge to fiber-power LBC as part of its expansion plan.

Converge said its previous partnership with LBC involved providing fiber broadband connections to its head office and main hangar, powering almost 40% or about 600 of its 1,500 branches spread across the country.

“We remain committed to our mission of digitally transforming their operations in order to improve their competitive edge and customer service as their business grows,” said Jesus C. Romero, senior executive vice-president and chief operations officer of Converge.

The partnership, Converge said, will help address LBC’s need for secured and reliable connectivity to support its operations in transport, logistics, and remittance services.

“As Converge expands its pure fiber footprint and rapidly builds up its network infrastructure, LBC plans to capitalize on this development to reach previously inaccessible regions,” it said.

