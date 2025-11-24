THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Rolando U. Toledo assumed office as the department’s officer‑in‑charge (OIC) Secretary.

In statement on Monday, the DBM said Mr. Toledo, an undersecretary, brings “steady, principled, and experience-driven leadership to one of the government’s most critical institutions.”

His appointment was announced by Malacañang on Nov. 19 following the resignation of former Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman in connection with the alleged insertion of P100 billion worth of projects into the 2025 national budget.

“Our long years in service have prepared us well, and we will use that experience to advance the reforms we began at the DBM. Makakaasa po kayo na handa tayo sa anumang hamon (You can be confident that we will be ready to face any challenge),” Mr. Toledo said.

The DBM said the newly installed OIC-Secretary will push reforms ranging from faster budget releases and more transparent data practices to streamlined procurement, improved spending efficiency and greater support for education, health, agriculture, infrastructure and social services.

“Higit sa lahat, sisiguruhin po natin na ang mga prayoridad ng Pangulo ay malinaw na nakapaloob sa ating budget at mararamdaman ng bawat Pilipino (Above all, we will ensure that the President’s priorities are clearly reflected in the budget and their impact will be felt by every Filipino),” Mr. Toledo said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante