ROLANDO “Rolly” U. Toledo took his oath as acting secretary of the Department of Budget and Management on Dec. 9 amid high-profile corruption cases that led to his predecessor’s resignation.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. administered the oath as the government seeks to restore confidence in budget processes and accelerate disbursements.

“To the Filipinos we serve, we give our firm assurance that every peso of the national budget will be translated into real, felt results — jobs created, classrooms built, medicines delivered and communities strengthened,” Mr. Toledo said.

He replaced Amenah F. Pangandaman, who stepped down after being linked to alleged P100-billion insertions in the 2025 budget.

Announced on Nov. 17, Mr. Toledo served as Budget undersecretary and account analyst and headed the secretariat of the Philippine Open Government Partnership, promoting transparency and accountability. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante