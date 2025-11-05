IDEAL PRO METAL and Plastic Fabrication Corp. is projected to generate $920 million worth of export sales during its incentive period from its new facility in Batangas, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, PEZA said it signed a registration agreement with the company, which makes parts for gym and fitness equipment and household goods.

PEZA said the company exports to the US, Europe, and Japan. It did not disclose investment numbers for the facility, which will be located at Lima Technology Center-Special Economic Zone in Lipa City.

To date, Lima houses 118 locators, with investments in the economic zone topping P5 billion in the first 10 months of the year. — Justine Irish D. Tabile