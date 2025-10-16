THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said it delivered production equipment to artisanal “budbud” salt makers in Iloilo.

The equipment grant was part of the Development of Salt Industry Project (DSIP) to add value to the output of traditional saltmakers.

The program provides such communities with water pumps, hoses, plastic drums, weighing scales, bamboo baskets, and other items.

Budbud is an artisanal salt from Miagao, Iloilo, which the BFAR recognizes as having cultural significance and economic potential.

Iloilo is one of the top salt producers in the Philippines, with output of 404.57 metric tons in 2024.

BFAR is encouraging local governments and enterprises to promote unique cultural products to raise their value and improve farmer incomes. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay