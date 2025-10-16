THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it signed an agreement with Japan to establish a 1.7 billion yen (P384.17 million) rice processing facility in Isabela.

The government of Japan expects the facility to reduce post-harvest losses, improve the value chain for rice, and help the National Food Authority (NFA) maintain a rice reserve.

Chargé d’affaires Ad Interim Ono Sho and Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro signed the exchange of notes on Thursday, Oct. 16.

“For almost seven decades, Japan has been a steadfast partner for the country’s agricultural sector. Its assistance has manifested in infrastructure, machinery and farm tractors, irrigation projects, and through technical expertise,” Mr. Ono said.

He also highlighted the importance of improving agriculture, which “underpins both food security and broader economic development.” — Andre Christopher H. Alampay