AGRARIAN REFORM BENEFICIARIES (ARBs) in Nueva Vizcaya received a P20-million irrigation project from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), the agencies said.

Completed earlier this year in June, the Namamparan-Bungol Communal Irrigation Project was turned over to 23 ARBs. Featuring a diversion dam, lined canals, farm-level turnout structures, and access roads, it will irrigate 23 hectares.

“This project is not only an investment in infrastructure but also in the future of our farmers. It is aligned with the nine-Point Agenda of DAR Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III and highlights the importance of collaboration with NIA to sustain farm productivity and improve the lives of our agrarian reform beneficiaries,” DAR Regional Director Primo C. Lara said. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay