GREENPEACE Philippines said fraud, waste, and corruption in climate-adaptation projects, including flood-control works, resulted in losses topping P1 trillion between 2023 and 2025, with the vast majority involving contracts overseen by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Citing data from the National Integrated Climate Change Database and Information Exchange System (NICCDIES), Greenpeace said the DPWH was responsible for P800 billion of the projects, including around P560 billion in 2025.

Greenpeace campaigner Jefferson Chua said the lack of proper climate action is weakening efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Theft of climate funds at such a scale is atrocious, and offenders are akin to climate criminals,” Mr. Chua said.

Mr. Chua said the pursuit of projects funded by debt inflates government borrowing without producing commensurate benefits.

Mr. Chua called for more nature-based, community-led solutions tailored to the needs of each community.

“A lot of these projects that are corrupt, unfortunately are useless… For these projects to be usable and useful to communities, public (involvement) is key,” Mr. Chua said.

Greenpeace said its menu of options for climate adaptation includes preserving watersheds, stopping destructive mining, halting reclamation, and banning single-use plastics in major urban areas. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay