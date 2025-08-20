THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will jointly develop training and sports facilities in BCDA properties.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said that the partnership will be a “force multiplier.”

“Together we are laying the groundwork for future champions and promoting a healthier, more active Filipino nation,” he added.

The BCDA and PSC will jointly identify and assess BCDA properties that are developable into sports facilities.

Among the priority locations are New Clark City, the possible future site of a national training center, and Baguio City, a candidate location for a high-performance facility, the BCDA said.

“The initiative will also explore innovative funding models like public-private partnerships, implement advanced design and construction methods, and establish professional management to ensure the creation of world-class, sustainable, and self-sufficient sports infrastructure,” the BCDA said.

“The President’s directive is clear: build from the grassroots. We are building regional training centers across the country to speed up the national sports development agenda,” PSC Chairman John Patrick Gregorio said.

“These are investments that combine youth empowerment with economic progress. I am happy the BCDA and PSC are equally committed to creating opportunities for regional development through sports,” he added.

New Clark City is currently the site of a World Athletics-certified track and field stadium, a World Aquatics-approved pool, and a 525-unit Athletes’ Village. It is also expected to house the National Academy of Sports. — Justine Irish D. Tabile