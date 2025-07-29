THE Department of Science and Technology (DoST) said on Thursday that it will allocate almost P1 million each to 91 local government units (LGUs) to enhance their resiliency in the face of climate change.

Under the Smart and Sustainable Communities Program, the DoST will prepare a roadmap that LGUs will adopt, Science and Technology Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. told reporters.

The 91 LGUs consist of 52 cities and 39 municipalities.

The DoST said some rural communities have indicated their willingness to adopt smart solutions and innovations.

Mr. Solidum said the program’s priority areas include food security, water, health, energy, environment protection, transportation, science and technology education, digital transformation, climate disaster resilience, and employment generation.

Mr. Solidum said communities also need to focus on getting their basic services and economies up and running quickly after calamities. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza