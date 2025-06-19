THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it ordered the creation of a program management office for the Sagip Saka Act of 2019.

The office, which will be under the direct supervision of the Secretary of Agriculture, will work with the DA bureaucracy to enhance “entrepreneurship culture” among farmers and fisherfolk, according to Department Order No. 10.

The 2019 law orders the creation of a Farmers and Fisherfolk Enterprise Development Program (FFEDP) to promote “the establishment of enterprises involving agricultural and fishery products.”

The program is integrated into the government’s agriculture and fisheries modernization plan as well as the micro, small, and medium enterprises development plan.

The management office will be responsible for overseeing FFEDP implementation at regional field offices.

The office will also be responsible with monitoring local government unit and National Government compliance with the law’s requirement that they purchase agricultural and fishery products from accredited farmers and fisherfolk cooperatives and enterprises.

The direct-purchase scheme waives the public bidding requirement. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza