THE MARCOS government on Monday opened the Philippines’ first state-led food bank, which will be replicated in various regions in the country.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Walang Gutom Kitchen, first launched in Pasay City, aims to “minimize food wastage in hotels and restaurants,” Secretary Rexlon T. Gatchalian said.

“The public and private sectors will join force to address food wastage,” he added.

Under the initiative, restaurants, fast-food chains, and hotels may donate their excess food to the bank.

The DSWD said in a statement the project seeks to “deliver multifaceted biopsychosocial services to address involuntary hunger and meet the diverse needs of its target clients.”

The project features the convergence of three DSWD flagship programs such as the Pag-Abot Program, Walang Gutom Program, and the Tara Basa! Tutoring Program, which was designated last month as a flagship program of the National Government.

Under the Pag-Abot Program, the agency offers vulnerable individuals who find themselves in street situations options such as returning to their place of origin, relocating to areas near Metro Manila, temporary shelter in transitional facilities, or placement in residential centers.

The tutoring program aims to help grade school students who are struggling to read and offers short-term work for college students who are financially challenged.

“Clients who were reached out through the Pag-Abot Program or those who are walk-ins in the hub will be provided with transient shelter or other basic needs upon assessment of social workers,” DSWD said.

“The Walang Gutom Kitchen will also facilitate individualized case management of clients including assessment, intervention, planning and progress tracking of homeless individuals for their development,” it added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza