CAMBODIA has proposed that rice form the core of expanded economic ties with the Philippines, alongside tourism.

Cambodia Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet made the proposal at the Philippine-Cambodia Business Forum on Monday.

“In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, we encounter geopolitical and geoeconomic shifts, trade realignments, and emerging challenges,” he said. “Therefore, enhancing bilateral and multilateral economic partnerships has become more critical than ever before,” he added.

According to the prime minister, one opportunity lies in Cambodia’s rice, adding that collaboration is also possible in skills development.

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo noted that the two countries’ export and manufacturing products are strongly complementary, particularly in agriculture and electronics.

“In terms of the overall composition of our economy, the Philippines is mainly a services-driven economy. For Cambodia, I know that you are very strong in terms of agriculture,” he said.

“Rice is a very strong export product of Cambodia. And then also in terms of manufacturing, you are a world powerhouse when it comes to gardens and textiles, as well as an emerging global leader also in electronics,” he added.

The Philippines’ top source markets for rice are Vietnam, Thailand and Pakistan, with Cambodia currently the seventh-largest overseas supplier. — Justine Irish D. Tabile