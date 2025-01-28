THE Board of Investments (BoI) said on Tuesday that a Japanese company is considering setting up a quick-stop car repair service in Pampanga by July.

The BoI said it met with Japan’s Anest Iwata A.I.R. Corp. to discuss a planned venture in the Philippines.

“A key focus of the meeting was the company’s joint venture with Kurumaya Complete Auto Care (Kurumaya) for its repair shop operations, specifically for car coating repair services,” the BoI said.

Under the partnership, Anest Iwata plans to provide specialized training to Kurumaya employees.

Anest Iwata also plans to open its first shop in Pampanga and start operations by July. It also expressed plans to expand to other key locations such as Metro Manila and Laguna.

“The company is set to introduce the first-ever quick-stop car repair service in the country, promising same-day completion for repairs,” the BoI said.

Anest Iwata’s auto repair shop in Pampanga will be its first location outside Japan.

According to the BoI, the meeting with Anest Iwata follows an earlier engagement during the Investments Promotion Mission to Japan, led by Trade Undersecretary and BoI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo in November.

“We affirm Anest Iwata’s positive outlook on the Philippines. With the country’s young population, growing per capita gross domestic product, and projected strong automobile sales — including mid- to high-end brands — there is a significant opportunity for the company’s business to thrive,” Mr. Rodolfo said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile