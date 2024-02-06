THE European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said they entered into a partnership to make it easier to do business, thereby attracting more European investment into the Philippines.

“This ceremonial event marks a significant milestone as we signed a memorandum of understanding with ARTA which is a commitment that underscores our shared vision for a business-friendly environment in the Philippines,” ECCP President Paulo Duarte said on Tuesday.

“Through this partnership, we aspire to be more active in advocating for ease of doing business in the Philippines, leveraging our platform to raise awareness among our members and partners,” Mr. Duarte added.

He said that under the partnership, the ECCP will be providing policy recommendations to “help ensure that ARTA remains responsive to the needs of the business community.”

ARTA Secretary Ernesto V. Perez said that the partnership authorizes ECCP to receive complaints from the business sector, professionals and civil society organizations and endorse them to ARTA for appropriate action.

“Just like our other MoUs, this will encourage businessmen to work with us now because the number one concern among investors and businessmen is ease of doing business,” Mr. Perez said.

“The signing is a step towards assuring our businessmen, investors, and members of the ECCP, which constituted a big portion of investors in the country, that the administration is really serious about providing them the right avenue and the right resources, for ease of doing business in the country,” Mr. Perez said.

Mr. Duarte said that among the issues raised by European companies concern financing, the import process, and the slow processing of documents and permits.

“We, at the ECCP, consider ease of doing business as one of the major pillars to (attract) the interest of foreign investors… but also support those which are already here,” he added.

The ECCP has close to 800 members composed of European companies and Philippine companies doing business with Europe. — Justine Irish D. Tabile