FORD Philippines announced that it is permanently adding the Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6 to its vehicle portfolio amid growing demand from Filipino customers.

Initially sold in a limited quantity of 300 units at its launch at the Philippine International Motor Show in October, the new Raptor variant has become one of Ford Philippines’ best-selling models.

“Due to the overwhelming demand from our customers, we are excited to announce that the Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6 will now be a permanent addition to our performance vehicle portfolio,” said Pedro Simoes, managing director at Ford Philippines, in a statement on Monday.

“The Raptor 3.0L V6 is a personal favorite, and I can’t wait for more customers to experience its exceptional power and unmatched versatility,” he added.

The Raptor variant is available at P2.74 million and in colors Arctic White, Absolute Black, Blue Lightning, Conquer Grey, and Code Orange.

Since its launch, the Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6 has drawn customers to Ford dealerships and test drive events, the company said.

“The enhanced availability of the Ranger Raptor 3.0L for Filipino customers further expands the Raptor brand in the country, complementing the Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel Engine,” said Mr. Simoes.

“Pickup enthusiasts now have the option to choose which Raptor pickup truck suits their needs and lifestyles,” he added.

Ford Motor Co. Phils., Inc. is the country’s third-top car manufacturer in terms of total vehicle sales in 2024, according to a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. and the Truck Manufacturers Association.

Last year, Ford Motor Co. sold 27,997 units, representing a 10.6% decline from 2023 and a 5.99% market share. — Justine Irish D. Tabile