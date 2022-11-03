JAPANESE dine-in restaurant Tokyo Tokyo is set to launch around three more stores this year after it reached its 2022 revenue target in the second quarter.

“We’re opening several more [stores] until December … about two to three more stores,” Tokyo Tokyo Marketing Head Genaline G. Austero said on the sidelines of the restaurant’s product launch.

According to Ms. Austero, the group just opened a dine-in store in SM Tanza in Cavite which is its first opening this year. The planned store openings will be located within and outside Metro Manila.

“I think we will be ending the year with 175 to 180 stores,” she said about the number of food trucks and dine-in stories in its portfolio.

Meanwhile, Ms. Austero said that Tokyo Tokyo will open two food trailers in Banilad and Lapu-Lapu in Cebu City.

“We will continue to expand the brand nationwide. Actually, we’re opening our Cebu trailer[s] next week,” she said.

According to Ms. Austero, the food trailers came to life when the pandemic hit as most Tokyo Tokyo stores are located inside the malls.

“Tokyo Tokyo is mostly in the malls so when the pandemic hit, we were badly affected because most of the malls closed for several months. So, we pivoted, we put up trailers,” Ms. Austero said.

Ms. Austero said that Tokyo Tokyo has already reached its target topline for 2022 in the second quarter. She did not disclose specific figures.

“We have actually reached our target already,” Ms. Austero said. “[It was due to the] expansion of the stores primarily driven by the trailers, the opening of the food stores or the dine-in stores, and the new products to keep our customers excited.”

On Wednesday, Tokyo Tokyo officially launched its Umami Fried Chicken, which had a soft launch on Thursday last week. The new offering will be available for solo plates, bento meals, and platters.

“We’re already in the ‘ber’-season so we’re already preparing for the Christmas peak,” Ms. Austero said. “This will be our last major launch for the year.”

Tokyo Tokyo is a restaurant brand underww Hansbury, Inc. that has more than 100 food trailers and around 70 dine-in stores. — Justine Irish D. Tabile