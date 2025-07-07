DITO Telecommunity Corp. is expecting to generate over P20 billion in revenue this year, up from P16.35 billion in 2024, driven by its expanding digital and data business, its president said.

“We should exceed P20 billion, that is the minimum. Although we’re not as big yet, we are not a challenger but we’re also small and more digital,” DITO Telecommunity President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ernesto R. Alberto told reporters on the sidelines of an event last week.

For 2024, DITO CME Holdings Corp., which operates DITO Telecommunity, posted a total revenue of P16.35 billion, up by 45.46% from P11.24 billion in 2023.

For the first three months of 2025, DITO CME trimmed its attributable net loss to P1.66 billion from the P4.11 billion in the same period last year, mainly driven by higher revenues for the first quarter.

The company saw its gross revenue for the January-to-March period climb to P4.69 billion, higher by 24.07% from P3.78 billion in the same period last year.

Mr. Alberto said the continued growth of data will drive the anticipated higher revenue growth for the year.

“There is room for everybody because the consumers are also using more data. All of you have used more data than the last three years, and you continue to use more data as there are more digital tools that enable your lifestyles,” Mr. Alberto said.

Further, DITO Telecommunity is also expecting growth in its fixed wireless access (FWA) service, which is projected to become a one-billion-peso revenue stream within this year.

“For our FWA group, I would say within the range of maybe P1.2 billion to P1.4 billion this year,” DITO Telecommunity Chief Revenue Officer Adel A. Tamano said.

The company aims to surpass one million subscribers for its FWA services within the next 18 months.

This year, the company has allocated a capital expenditure (capex) of P10 billion to P15 billion, which is about 25% lower than last year’s budget of approximately P20 billion.

“Our [budget] will be modulated because we have already built a network. It will not be as massive as the first five years,” Mr. Alberto said.

The company has said that its capex budget for this year will be significantly lower and will mainly be allocated for the optimization of its existing networks. — Ashley Erika O. Jose