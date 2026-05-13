THE Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) has warned that overstaying in another country after a work-and-study visa has lapsed could lead to the automatic denial of future visa applications.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the CFO said that violating the terms of the J-1 visa wherein Filipinos are mandated to stay in their home country for two years could compromise future attempts to obtain a US visa.

“The CFO warned that unauthorized employment or overstaying program duration triggers flags in international immigration systems, which can result in the automatic denial of future visa applications,” CFO Emigrant Services Officer Kristine Joy D. Gacer said.

The CFO reminded the public that the two-year rule is a cornerstone of the agreement between the Philippines and the US.

Ms. Gacer said many of the J-1 visa holders view the document as a way to get a permanent job and residency in the US.

The CFO, citing data from the US Department of State, said thousands of Filipinos participate in the Exchange Visitor Program (EVP) wherein they land internship roles over the summer.

The commission reminded the public that the goal of the EVP is for Filipinos to learn abroad and apply the skills in the Philippines.

“Failure to return home as promised is not just a breach of program terms; it creates a legal barrier that could close the doors to the US for years to come,” Ms. Gacer said.

The CFO, which oversees the welfare of Filipinos residing abroad, also encouraged the youth engaged in international exchange programs to register with the commission.

According to the CFO, the registration aids in informing students about departure and immigration rules which could help the commission protect them.

In January, the Philippine Embassy in the US also issued a reminder that the J-1 Exchange Visitor Program has been created for the purposes of cultural exchange.

The embassy particularly directed the reminders for Filipino teachers amid reports of illegal recruiters

“Overstaying in the United States beyond the authorized period of stay is a serious violation of US immigration law, and can result in deportation and long-term bans,” it said. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel