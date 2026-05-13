By Erika Mae P. Sinaking and Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporters

THE HUSBAND of Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio has filed a P7.3-million civil suit for damages before a Davao court against impeachment complainant Joel T. Saballa and detained witness Ramil L. Madriaga, claiming they conspired to spread “perjurious lies” that allegedly damaged his law practice and reputation.

In a complaint filed on April 29 before the Davao City Regional Trial Court, lawyer Manases R. Carpio sued 14 respondents, including Mr. Saballa and Mr. Madriaga, a self-confessed bagman for confidential fund deliveries who previously testified before the House Committee on Justice.

“The defendants conspired, confederated, cooperated, and contributed… toward their sought political impeachment of VP Sara Z. Duterte founded on perjurious lies, falsities, concoctions, wild imaginations and black propaganda,” Mr. Carpio said in the complaint.

“Plaintiff’s law practice via his Carpio Law Office has been irreparably damaged, adversely impacted his good reputation in the legal community resulting in severe loss of income and legal opportunities,” he added.

The suit seeks P1 million in actual damages, P3 million in moral damages, and P3 million in exemplary damages.

Amando Virgil D. Ligutan, counsel for Mr. Saballa, argued the impeachment complaint was filed in exercise of constitutional rights, calling Mr. Carpio’s camp “desperate.”

“They are now running after our priests and nuns. That is how desperate they are. What our priests and nuns did was to exercise their constitutional right to exact accountability from the second highest official of the land,” He told BusinessWorld via a Facebook Messenger chat.

Raymund P. Palad, lawyer for Mr. Madriaga, told BusinessWorld via a Viber chat that he would comment once he receives a copy of the complaint.

Ms. Duterte was impeached for the second time on Monday, after the 257 members of the House of Representatives voted to remove her from office, against 25 objections and nine abstentions. This is above the one-third vote needed to send her impeachment to the Senate for trial.

Mr. Carpio alleged that the respondents acted with the intent to ruin Ms. Duterte’s political stock ahead of the 2028 presidential elections.

“The defendants acted wantonly, fraudulently, recklessly, oppressively, and malevolently in conspiring, confederating, cooperating and contributing to the malicious weaponization of the impeachment processes,” Mr. Carpio said.

BANK RECORDS

According to a separate statement, Mr. Carpio also filed an addendum on Wednesday before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office to include Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Francis Edralin Lim and Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo A. Regalado as additional respondents to a criminal complaint, alleging illegal disclosure of his bank records.

Mr. Lim and Mr. Regalado did not immediately respond to separate Viber chats seeking comments.

Mr. Carpio alleged that the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) unlawfully disclosed private financial transactions — including insurance payments, time deposits, investments, and utility bill records — in violation of money laundering, bank secrecy and data privacy laws.

He also claimed that officials conspired to reveal confidential financial information during an April 22, 2026 hearing of the House Committee on Justice.

Mr. Carpio argued that because the law requires the AMLC to act unanimously, all council members bear responsibility for AMLC Executive Director Ronel U. Buenaventura’s public testimony.

He pointed to the reply letters from Mr. Lim and Mr. Regalado as proof that the disclosure was made with their prior knowledge.

“Based on the above replies of respondents Lim and Regalado, it is evident that respondent Buenaventura’s public disclosure of my bank records and information, worse testimony in the [House Justice panel] on April 22, 2026 was with the prior knowledge, approval and/or acquiesce of the respondents Lim and Regalado,” Mr. Carpio said.

The complainant maintained that there is prima facie evidence to hold the respondents liable for the unauthorized disclosure of AMLC reports.

The addendum also asked the prosecutor to issue subpoenas directing the newly named respondents to submit their counter-affidavits.

His complaint is tied to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against his wife.

The alleged violations arose from the April 22 hearing of the House Committee on Justice, during which Mr. Buenaventura told lawmakers that banks had flagged 33 suspicious transactions and 630 covered transactions amounting to P6.7 billion from 2005 to 2026.