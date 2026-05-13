THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center eyes the rollout of executive education and capacity-building programs on PPPs as the government pushes to expand its pipeline.

In a statement late on Tuesday, the PPP Center said that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) for the joint development and implementation of a professional and executive program on PPPs.

“We affirm a shared commitment to co-create knowledge, strengthen institutions, and serve the public with a purpose — bring together public sector accountability and private sector innovation,” said DAP’s Graduate School of Public Management Dean Lizan E. Perante-Calina.

It said that the partnership will complement the center’s ongoing capacity-building program for PPP stakeholders through a PPP course “by developing a course that may be credited toward graduate degree programs at DAP.”

“Under the partnership, DAP will serve as the degree-granting institution, while the PPP Center will act as technical partner, providing inputs to curriculum development and participating in course delivery through nominated source persons,” the center said.

The course will cover PPP-focused subjects such as PPP policy analysis, case study analysis, and project development and structuring.

PPP Center Undersecretary and Executive Director Rizza Blanco-Latorre said that the course will help equip “client implementing agencies, the private sector, and other PPP stakeholders with high-impact skills and practical tools.”

These, she said, are “critical to addressing the infrastructure and development projects and services needed by the Filipino people.”

PPP Center Assistant Secretary and Deputy Executive Director Eleazar E. Ricote said that the course will help enrich PPP-related literature, citing its potential to generate research and outputs.

The course, tentatively called “Executive Course on the Development of PPP,” will be offered to both the public and private sector in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia. — Justine Irish D. Tabile