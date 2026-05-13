PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered the reorganization of the Technical Cooperation Council of the Philippines (TCCP) to streamline the country’s international aid efforts and align them with national strategic interests.

Under Executive Order (EO) No. 115, the government will centralize the management of technical assistance to developing and least-developed nations under a new flagship initiative called “Development Philippines.”

The order was signed on April 19 by Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto and was uploaded to the Official Gazette website on May 12.

The EO tasked the council with coordinating all technical cooperation projects and activities across government agencies, setting policy direction for the Philippine Technical Cooperation Program and ensuring that such initiatives align with the country’s development priorities and foreign policy objectives.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will be the chair, while the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development will act as vice-chairperson.

Members of the council include the departments of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources, Science and Technology, Trade and Industry, Health, Migrant Workers and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

The chairperson may designate additional members when necessary, while member agencies may assign alternates with ranks no lower than assistant secretary and with full authority to act on their behalf.

The TCCP may also tap other government agencies, state entities and private sector partners as needed to carry out its mandate.

Initial funding for the implementation of EO 115 will be sourced from the current appropriations of the DFA and other concerned agencies, along with other funding sources identified by the Department of Budget and Management. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana