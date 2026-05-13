NATIONAL SECURITY Adviser Eduardo SL. Oban, Jr. on Wednesday urged stronger cooperation between government, businesses, and communities to build and sustain national resilience amid growing global and domestic disruptions.

Speaking during the Management Association of the Philippines General Membership Meeting, Mr. Oban said the Philippines must move beyond reactive crisis response and develop systems capable of anticipating and withstanding multiple threats.

“Leadership in action is best tested in times of destruction,” he said, “National resilience is not a government problem. It is a whole-of-nation endeavor.”

Mr. Oban warned that modern disruptions, including climate change, cyberattacks, disinformation, geopolitical conflicts, and economic instability, now overlap and intensify one another, placing greater pressure on national institutions and critical infrastructure.

He stressed that the Philippines remains vulnerable due to dependence on imported food, energy, and digital connectivity linked to global chains.

“Trust is the invisible infrastructure of institutions,” he said, noting that weakening public trust undermines collective response during crises.

Mr. Oban also highlighted the need for institutionalized public-private coordination mechanisms, saying businesses possess valuable real-time data and operational insights that could strengthen national preparedness.

Among initiatives discussed were improved crisis governance systems, enhanced coordination with disaster-response agencies, and partnerships with organizations such as the National Resilience Council and the Philippines Disaster Resilience Foundation.

He likewise underscored the role of strategic alliances and regional cooperation in strengthening the country’s resilience, particularly in maritime security, supply chains, and critical infrastructure protection.

Mr. Oban called on the private sector to become “co-architects of national security” by investing in preparedness, strategic reserves, infrastructure protection, and credible communication systems.

“The aim is resilience by design,” he said. “Systems that anticipate disruption, maintain continuity, and convert stress into strategic value.”

Former Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga also underscored the need for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector in disaster risk reduction and national resilience efforts.

DISASTER RISKS RESPONSE

Speaking on behalf of Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr., Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga said the Philippines remains among the countries most exposed to climate related and disaster risks, which are further intensified by climate change and other emerging threats. She stressed that disaster preparedness, response, and recovery cannot rely on government alone.

Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga highlighted lessons learned from past disasters such as Super Typhoon Yolanda and the COVID-19 pandemic, where structured partnerships between government agencies, humanitarian groups, and private companies proved crucial in logistics, communications, and crisis coordination.

She said the government is now working on a strategic framework to institutionalize private sector engagement in disaster and disruption management, aimed at strengthening anticipatory actions, targeted response, and early recovery efforts.

She also encouraged businesses to move beyond donations and become “strategic and proactive partners” in resilience building by contributing logistics support, communications systems, emergency expertise, and risk management capabilities.

According to Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga, the government is likewise committed to easing coordination and reducing bureaucratic and humanitarian operations.

Former Interior Secretary Rafael M. Alunan III also warned that the Philippines faces “converging threats” from internal vulnerabilities, geopolitical tensions, climate change, and biological threats that could lead to widespread crises if not addressed immediately.

In his speech, Mr. Alunan said that corruption, political dynasties, poverty, and lack of civic awareness are among the country’s biggest challenges that weaken society’s ability to respond to crises.

He also highlighted the worsening tension in the South China Sea and the threat of climate change, including a possible super El Niño, sea level rise, and the destruction of coral reefs that are crucial to food security and livelihoods.

Mr. Alunan stressed that communities need to prepare for what he called a “YOYO” or “You’re On Your Own” scenario, where government aid and assistance may be delayed during a widespread disaster or war.

He said it is important to have community resilience frameworks that focus on clear leadership, adequate water, food and energy supplies, health preparedness, and social cohesion.

“Community resilience is not merely a disaster management concept. It is a doctrine for national survival,” Mr. Alunan said.

He also urged the public, businesses, and local communities to take immediate action and strengthen preparedness before the next major crisis hits. — Pexcel John Bacon