By Pexcel John Bacon

THE country’s economic managers on Tuesday expressed their support for a proposed comprehensive national emergency response bill, expected to shield the economy from oil shocks and supply disruptions.

In a hearing, the House Ad Hoc Committee on Legislative Energy Action and Development (LEAD) tackled House Bill No. 8835, establishing the KALINGA Program, or Komprehensibong Alalay sa Livelihood, Inflation, Negosyo at Goods Assistance, which institutionalizes the government’s emergency response.

Filed by House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III and Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos III, the proposal aims to establish a whole-of-government framework to ensure adequate supply of energy and essential goods, while providing targeted and short-term assistance to most affected sectors.

“The Department of Finance supports KALINGA Act, which seeks to institutionalize a comprehensive national emergency response framework to mitigate economic instability,” Finance Undersecretary Karlo Fermin S. Adriano said.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) also expressed support for the bill, citing ongoing global disruptions, particularly the war in the Middle East, that continue to threaten energy security and push fuel prices higher.

Acting Budget Secretary Rolando U. Toledo said the measure is a timely response to external shocks affecting the domestic economy and vulnerable sectors.

“The DBM supports the proposed KALINGA Bill, which aims to address the national emergency caused by global market disruption from conflict in the Middle East, with energy security at risk and rising fuel prices affecting vulnerable communities,” Mr. Toledo said.

He added that the bill will enable the government to respond more quickly to economic pressures by granting limited emergency powers to the President to ensure the continuous delivery of essential services and protection of livelihoods.

Mr. Toledo also said that the bill would establish a coordinated framework for the rapid mobilization of funds and immediate provision of aid, aimed at maintaining economic momentum amid global uncertainty and volatile oil prices.

Undersecretary Joseph J. Capuno of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development said that they also support the objective and provisions of the draft bill.

“We believe it will fortify the Executive’s authority and capacity to address the emergency situation,” he said.

The Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas (BSP), likewise, expressed support for the measure, while emphasizing the need to anchor interventions in fiscal discipline and accountability.

“The BSP generally supports the objectives of the KALINGA Bill… [and] recognizes the bill’s intent to establish a coordinated whole-of-government framework that enables the timely and flexible deployment of policy measures in response to external shocks,” BSP Department of Economic Research Director Dennis Bautista said.

He also added that the BSP acknowledges the purpose of the proposal to strengthen the government’s ability to manage inflationary pressures and supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, Party-list Rep. Leila M. de Lima raised questions about the independent triggers that would eventually give power to the Executive, noting it should be clarified.