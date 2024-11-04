THE Department of Energy (DoE) said its focus remains on reviving the monthballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP), adding though that is studying a proposal from Bataan province to convert it to a data center.

“We are aware of the position of the provincial government. Typically from our understanding, a data center is about 100 megawatts. If there’s a lot being processed, (it) can go higher. That is why in discussions of the clean energy transition in other countries, investments are being made in nuclear research and development of nuclear energy,” Patrick T. Aquino, director of Energy Utilization Management Bureau of the DoE, told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

In late September, Bataan Governor Jose Enrique S. Garcia III floated the data center plan, touting it as a potential draw for investors.

For now, Mr. Aquino said the Energy department’s focus remains on studying the feasibility of restoring the BNPP to its intended function as a power plant.

Last month, the Philippines and South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct the feasibility study.

“The Philippines and the Korean government are working on a feasibility study. We will abide by what the results are. If it turns out we can operate it, (a revival of the plant) will not be automatic. There will be a lot of public consultation,” he said.

Mr. Aquino said the DoE has commissioned a survey to assess the public acceptance of nuclear power.

“We have received the results of that study. It is being presented to the government officials. Once it is digested by our officials, we will make it public,” he said.

He said the DoE is targeting at least 80% acceptance of nuclear power among the host communities.

“Nationwide, it has greater sensitivity. There are more respondents. I think what I can tell you is that (acceptance) is about the same level that we had from the 2019 survey,” Mr. Aquino added.

In 2019, the DoE and Social Weather Stations conducted a public perception survey which indicated that about 79% of respondents favored the revival of the BNPP; while about 65% were receptive to building a new power plant. — Ashley Erika O. Jose