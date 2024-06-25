THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is seeking to streamline the permit process for aquaculture and livestock projects as a means of attracting more private-sector investment.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and Regulations Asis G. Perez told reporters that one of the possible outcomes of the streamlining could be lower food prices.

“The requirement is that the government should streamline everything because that adds up to the cost,” Mr. Perez said.

The streamlining exercise, which he estimated will take eight months, will also form part of the DA’s compliance with the Ease of Doing Business Law.

He said that aquaculture farms take years to obtain approval from government agencies and local government units.

Mr. Perez added that one of the other factors hindering livestock and poultry investment is the shortage of land. “We have to develop a policy that set aside lands that will be devoted to specific areas for development,” he said. — Adrian H. Halili