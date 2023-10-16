THE Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) said it is batting for funding of P2 billion in 2024 to help it implement the Sugar Industry Development Act (SIDA).

“What we are trying to do now is before the year ends, is to try to seek approval for the 2024 budget so when the new year starts, we can start moving,” Administrator Pablo Luis S. Azcona said at a briefing last week.

Currently 50% of SIDA funds go to the construction of farm-to-market roads (FMR). The remaining funds are allocated to research and mechanization, socialized credit, block farm development, with 10% dedicated to scholarships.

“Currently, the block farm… scholarship and FMR (budgets are) fully utilized… The part that we hope we can fully utilize is socialized credit,” he said.

He added that the regulator is also pushing to improve soil laboratories to boost sugar production.

He pushed for more scientific methods of farming to make the industry more cost-efficient and globally competitive.

Mr. Azcona said that one of the reasons for the decline in SIDA funding was a three-year delay in purchasingof P500 million worth of machinery and equipment.

He added that this has been remedied by overhauling the procurement process.

SIDA, also known as Republic Act 10659, seeks to raise the competitiveness of the sugarcane industry and improve incomes of farmers and workers. — Adrian H. Halili