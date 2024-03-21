CZECH REPUBLIC Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny led a 40-strong business delegation to the Philippines, which he said is targeting partnerships in agriculture, food, labor, water management, and forestry.

Mr. Vyborny said some of these companies currently operate in the Philippines.

“We are accompanied by a business delegation of more than 40 Czech companies representing the Czech agriculture and food industries. We are going to take part in two business forums; the first is this one that we just opened in Manila, and the second one is tomorrow in Davao,” he said at a business forum at the Fairmont Manila on Thursday.

He said the delegation is following through from the visit of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to the Philippines last year and President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s visit to the Czech Republic last week.

“The Czech Republic has a lot to offer our partners in the Philippines, such as in the areas of animal production, cattle breeding, milk production, and even innovation and technology,” Mr. Vyborny said.

“To give you an example, when it comes to milk cattle and milk yields, we are number three in the European Union,” he said.

He added that the Czech Republic is also a leader in processed meat, beer, and hops cultivation.

“But it is not only about animal production, dairy, or beverages; it’s also about innovation and technology in the agriculture and food sectors. And I’m really glad that we are opening cooperation in these areas in the Philippines as well,” he said.

He added that in the Czech Republic, water management and forestry are overseen by the Ministry of Agriculture.

“So we are ready to discuss with our Philippine partners issues related to that, like deforestation. Most of these areas, water management and forestry, closely relate to our chapter of cooperation with our Philippine partners, such as in science, research, and development,” he said.

The Czech delegation also includes employment agencies such as Randstad HR. Solutions s.r.o.

“We are aware that the Philippines would like to enhance cooperation when it comes to the labor market, and we are ready to use that potential. We are ready to offer various job positions in agriculture, water management, and forestry for your nationals in the Czech Republic,” he said.

The Czech Republic has recently increased the quota for Filipino citizens from 2,500 work permits in 2023 to 10,500 in 2024.

“This will not only create another level of relationship between our two countries but also enhance the two economies and eventually help transfer know-how from the Czech Republic to the Philippines and create a new generation of Filipinos with a strong connections to the Czech Republic,” said Czech Ambassador to the Philippines Karel Hejč.

He said the Czech embassy is currently reorganizing to double its personnel.

“And that is for two reasons: one is to support the process of hiring a labor force in the Philippines, and the other is to process the necessary paperwork with all the guarantees that the state provides,” he added.

Mr. Vyborny is set to meet with Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr., at which he is expected to sign an agreement signifying a commitment to collaborate in agriculture and food.

“It’s a letter of intent… While it specifically mentions agriculture, it will also cover things like aquaculture, the food industry, science, research, and water management,” he said.

According to the Czech Chamber of Commerce, total trade between the two countries hit $1.14 billion last year, with Czech imports accounting for $999.73 million. — Justine Irish D. Tabile