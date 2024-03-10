THE Department of Energy (DoE) has signed service contracts with a European renewable energy company which hopes to develop two 100%-owned onshore wind energy projects with a combined capacity of 440 megawatts (MW).

Mainstream Renewable Power secured service contracts for the 100-MW onshore wind project in Sta. Ana, Cagayan and the 340-MW onshore wind project in Panaon Island, Leyte, the DoE said in a statement on Sunday.

Each service contract has a 25-year operating period.

“The awards of these contracts represent an important milestone for Mainstream as we continue to grow our development footprint across the Philippines,” Mainstream General Manager for Asia-Pacific Eduardo Karlin said.

“We are committed to the Philippine market and well-placed to be part of the country’s energy transition and assist the government in reaching their targets of 35% renewable energy by 2030 and 50% by 2050,” he added.

Mainstream is a pure-play renewable energy company, with wind and solar assets in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.

It has been operating in the Philippines since 2017.

The company has a current partnership with Aboitiz Power Corp. to develop a 58-MW onshore wind project in Camarines Sur, which is due to enter commercial operations in 2026.

“Mainstream will be bringing in financial muscle and technological heft to work with our world-class workers throughout the construction and operational phases of all these projects, which means more employment for our people and livelihood opportunities in these areas,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said.

In 2022, the DoE amended the implementing rules and regulations of the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 to allow 100% foreign capital in renewable energy projects.

To date, it has issued 21 wind energy service contracts to foreign-owned companies and developers. Of the total, four are for offshore wind while 17 are for onshore wind.

Some of these companies are owned or partly owned by developers in Denmark, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera