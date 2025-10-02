EAST ZONE concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. has completed the takeover of the Wawa Bulk Water Supply from its parent firm Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (Prime Infra) for P37.8 billion.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Manila Water said the parties had met the conditions of the transaction, making operator WawaJVCo, Inc. a subsidiary of the water concessionaire.

Trident Water Company Holdings, Inc., a unit of Prime Infra, holds control of Manila Water.

WawaJVCo, a joint venture between Prime Infra and San Lorenzo Ruiz Builders & Developers Group, was established to develop, operate, and maintain the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project in Rizal.

The project is a major raw water source infrastructure program intended to augment Metro Manila’s supply, which is currently dependent on the Angat Dam.

Prime Infra President and Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Lucci said the transaction underscores the company’s “strategic commitment to the water sector.”

“By consolidating our assets under Manila Water as our core water infrastructure platform, we are enhancing system integration, operational efficiency, and service delivery,” he said.

With the consolidation, Manila Water will operate both the Tayabasan Weir and the Upper Wawa Dam to ensure technical compatibility, system efficiency, and more flexible resource allocation.

The Tayabasan Weir has a capacity of 80 million liters per day (MLD) and has been operating since October 2022. The Upper Wawa Dam is set to begin commercial operations in December, with a capacity of up to 710 MLD.

NEW WATER FACILITY

Meanwhile, Manila Water said it is nearing the completion of its P3.9-billion Aglipay Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Mandaluyong, which is designed to treat up to 60 million liters of wastewater per day.

The Aglipay STP will be the company’s 42nd sewage treatment plant and one of its most expansive and advanced facilities.

The facility is undergoing testing and commissioning and is expected to benefit over 652,000 residents once fully operational.

Manila Water serves the east zone of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera