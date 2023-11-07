THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said on Monday that the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Zamboanga Peninsula (Region IX) approved a P30 daily minimum wage hike, which will take effect on Nov. 12.

For workers in non-agricultural enterprises and retail or service establishments employing more than 31 workers, the daily minimum wage will rise to P381 from P351.

Minimum wage for workers in retail or service establishments with 10 to 30 employees will rise to P368 from P338. The board said this will rise further to P381 starting Feb. 1.

For agricultural workers, the minimum wage will rise to P368 from P338.

In a statement, the DoLE said the wage order will cover 56,848 minimum wage earners in Region IX.

“About 121,490 full-time wage and salaried workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit as a result of upward adjustments at the enterprise level arising from the correction of wage distortion,” the DoLE said.

The board also ordered a P600 increase in the monthly wage for domestic workers. This will increase the minimum wage to P4,600 a month in chartered cities and first-class municipalities, and P4,100 in other municipalities.

The DoLE said the order covers 18,984 household workers, of which about 13% live with their employers.

The department said retail or service establishments regularly employing not more than 10 workers, and enterprises affected by calamities may apply to the board to be exempt from the wage order. — Jomel R. Paguian