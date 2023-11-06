THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it will once again certify energy projects of national significance (EPNS), which will qualify them for expedited permit processing.

Guidelines for the certification process due out in 60 days or so, the DoE said in an advisory dated Oct. 31.

The DoE said it will once more approve applications for EPNS status “to further rationalize and streamline the process of permitting and licensing of energy projects and thereby ensure their timely implementation.”

“The EPNS certificates to be issued by the DoE pursuant to the prospective guidelines shall be applicable to energy projects, particularly with processes that are not integrated in the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) System,” the DoE said.

In 2020, former Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi put on hold EPNS certification to “evaluate the department’s effectiveness in securing regulatory requirements of energy projects.”

EPNS certification is authorized by Executive Order No. 30, signed by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte in 2017, which expedited the issuance of all regulatory and documentary requirements from local and National Government agencies.

EPNS certificates must be processed within 30 days from the complete submission of documentary requirements. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera